WB supporting Pakistan’s healthcare staff

ISLAMABAD: As COVID-19 takes its human and economic toll around the world, the World Bank is supporting Pakistan’s front line healthcare staff and those whose lives have been affected by the pandemic.According to an article published by the World Bank, every crisis is an opportunity, and the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception.

"Just as the World Bank’s conversations with the (Pakistan) government began, it became clear that the pandemic was having a nationwide impact. We shifted gears to respond swiftly to the emergency. Our Pakistan team stepped up to the challenge by preparing the $200 million Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan (PREP) project, supported by an additional $47.5 million from our existing projects,” the World Bank said.

It said the PREP was a uniquely nimble project that progressed from inception to implementation in just 10 days.

"Processes that usually take 10 months or more, such as opening designated accounts, were greatly accelerated. As of April 23, the project has disbursed $69.8 million to enable an early response to the emergency. This was possible because of the close working relationship between the bank and the government, and an exemplary collaboration across a team spanning multiple sectors and time zones,” the WB said.