Another FBR official’s COVID-19 test found positive

ISLAMABAD: One senior official of FBR has been found COVID-19 positive so the premises of Board’s headquarters were closed down till next Monday.

The official of FBR who found positive of coronavirus was working on 7th floor of FBR building so the high authorities ordered for fumigation/disinfection of whole building today (Thursday).

When FBR’s spokesman was contacted for comments, he said that suspected case was found at 7th floor and now the chairperson FBR and Policy Wing are working. The rest is closed and disinfection/fumigation will be done. The FBR will be back in full business on Monday, he added.

The number of cases with COVID-19 positive into FBR has been increasing. Earlier, 14 officials belonging to Regional Taxpayer Office (RTO) Quetta were found positive of this virus.

One FBR’s female official from Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) Islamabad was also found COVID-19 positive as she was already admitted into hospital. Now with this rising number of COVID-19 positive has caused alarm bells among the working staff.