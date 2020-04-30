PMO charge sheet against SNGPL: Probe gets underway against top SNGPL executives

ISLAMABAD: The three-member fact-finding committee, headed by Muhammad Ayub Choudhary, additional secretary (Policy) in the Petroleum Division, who is also a director in the board of Sui Northern Gas Private Limited (SNGPL), has started looking into the serious charge sheet of nepotism, corruption and dual nationality given by Prime Minister's Office against Amir Tufail, Acting MD and Suhail Gulzar, DMD.

According to an official document written to MD SNGPL from the Petroleum Division, the committee has sought from Amir Tufail, Acting MD, all records and information about alleged wrongdoings during his tenure in the gas company starting from record relating to two inquiry reports and High Court verdict on pressure factor, embezzlement in Gujranwala, questionable promotion of officers, UFG targets and achievements, procurement of meters, promotion and appointment of GM Law and DMD operations to complete record of properties of Amir Tufail, Acting MD, and Suhail Gulzar, DMD, outside and within Pakistan and their nationalities, if any, along with their family members, their business abroad or local, if any, and illegal allotment of plots to various officers in SNGPL Officers Housing Colony.

"Acting Managing Director Amir Tufail will be personally responsible to ensure safe and sound submission of the record to the committee and keeping the attested copies of record in the custody of relevant departments of head-office safe and secure."

The spokesman of the Petroleum Division, when contacted, confirmed the development saying that the three-member fact-finding committee has been constituted and it has sent to MD Sui Northern a 15-point letter, asking for complete record and information about the alleged wrongdoings done in his tenure.