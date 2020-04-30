Half of global workers to be rendered jobless: ILO

GENEVA: Nearly half of the entire global workforce is in the immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) warned Wednesday. The ILO said the risk fell on those workers in the informal economy, and three-quarters of them, some 1.6 billion people were at risk in the second quarter of 2020.

The UN agency said an expected further sharp decline in working hours, due to the COVID-19 crisis, meant that these workers were in "immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed".

In its third report on the coronavirus crisis and the world of work, the ILO warned of the impact on the most vulnerable in the labour market, who are often in the hardest-hit sectors.