Coronavirus lockdown adds to misery of Moscow’s homeless

MOSCOW: Pushing aside a flap, hungry men and women enter a darkened tent in the courtyard of a Moscow church. "Only two per table please," says Valentina, a volunteer in a hospital gown, gloves and surgical mask.

"Don't crowd!" she says, and three men move silently apart, sinking spoons into powdered mashed potatoes. Only 16 people are allowed in at a time -- in a space that normally would accommodate dozens.

The repurposed army tent dubbed the Rescue Hangar is one of the few places where the Russian capital´s growing homeless population can find food and medical aid during the coronavirus lockdown. Affiliated with the Orthodox Church and funded mostly by donations, the hangar normally serves around 100 people per day.

But since Moscow imposed its lockdown to slow new coronavirus infections, as many as 500 visit in search of a hot meal on some days, volunteers say. The city of 12 million has only one government shelter, so its homeless have long had to rely on charity.

They used to be able to count on workers at restaurants setting aside leftovers, but this ended when they closed with the lockdown. With residents shut in to their apartments, homeless people are also not getting the street handouts they often used to buy food.

"The decrease in people traffic in Moscow has been a huge blow to the homeless population," says Roman Skorosov, the Rescue Hangar coordinator. Many are even struggling to find hot water or a toilet since shopping centres closed, charity workers told AFP.

And their numbers are growing. "There are a lot of newly homeless, people who worked odd jobs without contracts and lived in cheap hostels," Skorosov says. They are now on the streets."

Vladimir Petrovsky, who has been sleeping rough for several years and visited the Hangar for a meal, jokes that he has a "three-bedroom flat" -- referring to Moscow´s three central train stations many favour for shelter.

With restrictions tightened at stations and parks, Petrovsky is sneaking onto a late-night suburban train out of Moscow, then taking an early morning train back to the city. The strategy lets him sleep for about four hours.