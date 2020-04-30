EU Libya arms embargo mission ready to start work soon

BRUSSELS: The EU's delayed naval mission to enforce an arms embargo on Libya will be ready to begin work in the coming days, officials told AFP Wednesday.

Agreement was reached among EU states on Monday to equip the new operation with ships, planes and satellites, a spokesman for the bloc's diplomatic chief told AFP. Operation Irini, as the mission is known, aims to halt the flow of arms into Libya, where the UN-recognised Tripoli government is under attack from the forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar, who controls much of the country´s south and east. "Irini has the necessary resources to begin its mission," Peter Stano, spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, told AFP.

An Italian navy ship will reach the zone of operations -- in the eastern Mediterranean -- in the coming days, a diplomatic source told AFP. It will be supported initially by other EU nations´ ships in the area, until the arrval of vessels actually attached to the Irini mission.