NY mayor faces backlash after breaking up rabbi’s funeral

NEW YORK: New York's mayor sparked controversy after he broke up crowds gathering for a rabbi´s funeral and threatened arrests, with religious leaders accusing him of unfairly targeting the Jewish community.

Thousands of Orthodox Hasidic Jews, according to the mayor´s estimate, lined streets in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn late Tuesday to pay their respects to 73-year-old Chaim Mertz, who died from COVID-19.

Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to describe how he had personally forced the mourners to disperse, saying there was "zero tolerance" for large events while the city fights coronavirus.

"My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed," he wrote. "I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period."

De Blasio was slammed for specifically mentioning the Jewish community and for appearing to lump all worshippers of the diverse faith together when it was only some members of one sect in attendance.