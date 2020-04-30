Closure of border threat to businesses on both sides

Islamabad: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) said continued closure of Pak-Afghan border has become a threat to businesses on both sides of the divide.

The closure of border due to coronavirus is bankrupting businesses, creating a shortage of industrial raw material and contributing to food insecurity, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, chairman PVMA.

In a statement issued here today, he said that Pak-Afghan border was closed some two months ago but later Afghan transit trade cargo was allowed to cross the international border but the local shipments were not permitted to cross into Afghanistan.

Atif Ikram Sheikh who has also served as Vice President FPCCI said that Pakistani exports have been projected to fall by four billion dollars in the current fiscal while continued closure of the border for local exports will add to the deficit therefore exports and imports should be allowed.

He informed that ghee exports to Afghanistan stands over rupees one billion per month, which has dropped to zero. Pakistan exporters have received foreign exchange from Afghans and fulfilled their commitments but they are unable to deliver on commitments which is resulting in problems.

Afghans are demanding their money back and threatening legal action in international courts which has added to the problems of the business community, he informed.

He said that massive unsold stocks are piled up in godowns which have brought this sector under intense pressure.

The business leader said that India and some other countries are trying to capture Pakistan’s share in the Afghan market which can result in a permanent loss as bilateral trade has already slipped by seven percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal.

Iran-Afghan border has not been closed for a single day since the pandemic but Pak-Afghan border is kept closed for exports which is amazing, he said.