Thu Apr 30, 2020
April 30, 2020

PAL’s online ‘Hamdia Mushaira’ today

Islamabad

April 30, 2020

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has organised an online International ‘Hamdia Mushaira’ today (Thursday).

Federal Secretary, National History and Culture Division Inamullah Khan will be the chief guest, while Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman PAL would present the introductory note, said a press release.

Through the video link, poets from all over the country and across the world would present their poetry. More than 100 poets and listeners would join the video link, it stated.

