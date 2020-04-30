22.1% people not practice social distancing

Islamabad : Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS), the largest network of Pakistani universities, conducted an online survey regarding awareness about COVID-19 among students in which 1,176 students participated across Pakistan. Among the participants, 55.4% were from urban and 44.6% were from rural areas.

Answering to the question over practicing social distancing and other precautionary measures suggested by authorities, almost 31.7% replied positively, while 46.2% had a view that to some extent people in their respective areas were taking this pandemic seriously.

On the other hand 22.1% stated that people were not practicing any kind of social distance and precautionary measures. Responding to primary source of information of COVID-19, almost 68.7% replied that social media was primary source of information, 39.2% electronic media; 27.7% government awareness campaign; 24% family friends and community; 8.9% print media; 11.8% social activities while 11.2% were getting information through student societies.

Almost 88.8% students were passionate to work as volunteer in fight against COVID-19 while 11.2% were not willing to work as volunteer. Over question about role of students during the crisis of this pandemic, 77.6% students showed their interest to work as volunteer by creating awareness campaign while 22.4% were willing to play their part by indulging them in charity work.

Responding on the role of students societies beyond campuses in the fight against COVID-19, 47.4% students were of the view that student societies were playing their role to some extent, 32.5% responded to great extent. On the other hand, 20.1% found no role of student societies during this crisis. Responding to another question about reliability of the information of COVID-19 being shared by general public, 40.2% partially agreed about the reliability of the information , 35.1% students had view that information shared by general public was reliable and authentic, 12.9% strongly agreed about its reliability and authenticity while 11.7% had doubt about the reliability of information about COVID-19.