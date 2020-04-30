Clinical trials of corona medicines allowed

Islamabad : The Clinical Study Committee has approved clinical trials of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national interest, and to save and protect the corona patients.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of committee chaired by its chairman Dr Abdur Rashid, Director, Division of Pharmacy Services, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) here.

The Government of Punjab had applied to conduct clinical trials of low dose of Chloroquine Phosphate tablets and Hydroxychloroquine tablets through Prof Dr Ammar Sarwar, being principal investigator.

Dr Ammar Sarwar particularly came from the United States to conduct the trials as it is very difficult nowadays to conduct such studies in the US.

The study will be conducted in Mayo Hospital Lahore, Services Hospital and Quarantine Hospital in Expo and Exhibition Centre Lahore. After through discussion, the chairman of the Clinical Study Committee allowed to conduct the study.

Around 800 corona patients would be studied by the physicians and testing on PCR.

The medicines would be given to the corona patients for six days and then their effects would be checked.

The second study was submitted by Dr Shaukat Ali, Principal Department of Biotechnology, Dow Medical University, Karachi.

Immunoglobulin as passive immunization will be for critically ill corona patients and will be tested on 50 patients.