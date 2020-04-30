Two car-lifters arrested

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted two wanted POs members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered three cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following his directions, SP (Investigation) constituted special team under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali, ASIs Waheed Ahmed Allah Dad, Abdul Rehim, and Nisar Ahmed along with other officials. This team achieved a success and apprehended two wanted proclaimed offenders members of an inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Anwer Ali s/o Zameer Shah, resident of District Charsada and Gul Muhammad s/o Bismallah Khan, resident of Sawabi and recovered three cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and sold in districts KPK District Charsada.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team. DIG directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike lifting incidents.