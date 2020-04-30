MCI demands protective equipment from NDMA

Islamabad: The Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has written a letter to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) seeking provision of protective equipment for the staff, which has been performing disinfection, desensitization and spraying activities across the federal capital.

The Director Emergency and Disaster Management in the letter addressed to office of the NDMA chairman has drew his attention that the MCI staff which is busy in protecting residents of Islamabad from COVID-19 needed their own protection so that no one of them is infected from the virus.

Through the letter, the NDMA has been requested to provide 10,000 face masks, 8,000 gloves, 1,000 face masks (N-95), 1,000 protective goggles, 1,000 protective suits, 500 each face protective shields, hand sanitisers, burial kits and protective gowns.