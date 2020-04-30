Fear scales down as COVID-19 threat spikes

Islamabad : The situation regarding care and preventive measures need to be adopted and strictly followed by the masses against deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus) is getting poorer and poorer by the day as a vast majority of people have started throwing caution to the wind and are out and about on the roads, in the streets and bazaars and even parks!

The extensive media campaign, electronic as well as print in addition to pamphlet/leaflet distribution, display of banners, to create awareness about the deadliness of pandemic, created a caution amongst the public in the beginning. But one must concede the fact that the impact was not as strong as one would have liked to be.

And then the multi-pronged debate in favour and against a comprehensive ‘lock down’ in the country started. Leave the political side of the debate on the issue alone, the adverse impact of these debates eventually led to bring down the fear about Coronavirus in the hearts and minds of public.

All the cautions and warnings being issued by the government for public have started losing their edge and people have openly started violating the bans and restrictions put in place to prevent and control the pandemic.

Major reasons being economic impact as well as practicing the social and cultural norms. And the level of fear further scaled down with the advent of the holy month of Ramazan.

Even the frightening global situation of the deadly pandemic resulting in over 200,000 deaths and millions getting infected and facing an uncertain future seems to be not enough a deterrent for people in our country.

This is a widely known and almost accepted norm in our society that people break the law or befool the law enforcers, especially for the crimes considered ‘minor offences’. It is also widely known that the law enforcers and even judiciary takes a lenient view of violation of these ‘minor offences’.

What has always been neglected is the fact that overlooking or taking a lenient view of committing ‘minor offences’ only encourages them to go for committing major crimes in most of the cases!

The most disturbing is the element of utter doubt in the minds of a vast majority of people, either uneducated, unaware living in congested urban centres in particular and amongst the poor, helpless, unaware population in the rural areas, that whether there really is a disease as ‘Corona’ exists or not!

A general argument people put forth is that the immune system of Pakistani people is very strong because they live in probably the worst hygienic conditions in the world, particularly those in the slums of urban centres.

“If we are not dying of these worst hygienic living conditions, this coronavirus is not going to affect us,” they would say if told to practice precaution and prevention against the pandemic.

And with each passing day more and more people seem to be edging out of the shadow of fear from the disease and have started moving towards a normal life style. One wonders if they are actually heading towards a normal life or willingly moving towards this invisible monstrous virus?