Thu Apr 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

Girl dies in road accident

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

SIALKOT: A girl died and her uncle sustained injuries in a road accident. A speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle in a locality of Phuklian police, leaving Shiza, 12, dead on the spot.

shot dead: A man was shot dead over an old enmity. Gul Sher, 35, was shot dead by accused Jahanzeb and Asal Deen in village Deiat.

