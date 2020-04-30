Girl dies in road accident

SIALKOT: A girl died and her uncle sustained injuries in a road accident. A speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle in a locality of Phuklian police, leaving Shiza, 12, dead on the spot.

shot dead: A man was shot dead over an old enmity. Gul Sher, 35, was shot dead by accused Jahanzeb and Asal Deen in village Deiat.