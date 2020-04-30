Woman kills husband

HAFIZABAD: A woman Wednesday murdered her husband at village Muttam near Hafizabad. According to police, Munir Ahmed, 50, had a family dispute with his wife Farzana Kousar. On the day of the incident, Farzana hit the head of Munir with a stick when he was sleeping. Kassoke police have registered a case against Farzana and arrested her.

IT TEACHERS’ DUTY AT PROCUREMENT CENTRES FLAYED: IT Teachers Association’s provincial chief Muhammad Aqeel Azad and other office-bearers Wednesday expressed grave concern over forcing the IT teachers to do clerical work at wheat procurement centres in the district. They accused the Deputy Commissioner of flouting the directives of the government about IT teachers work. They urged the Punjab Chief Secretary to take notice of the situation. Meanwhile, Muttahida Mahaz Asataza chairman Riaz Ahmed Tarar urged the government to regularise the services of SSEs and AEOs who were recruited in 2014.

BOY ASSAULTED: A nine-year-old boy was assaulted sexually by three accused at village Ghazi, Hafizabad on Wednesday. Zafar Ali told police that his son was playing in the street when accused Atif, Nakoo, and Shah Muhammad took him in a fish farm and assaulted him sexually.

WHEAT SMUGGLING BID FOILED: The district administration, Passco officials and police foiled a wheat smuggling bid on Wednesday. The officials intercepted 14 trucks that were carrying wheat out of the district. Police seized 6,500 bags of wheat and registered cases against the drivers. The Deputy Commissioner and the Passco Project Manager said no one is allowed to carry wheat out of the district.