Dental technician tests positive for Covid-19

TAKHTBHAI: A dental technician of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai, was shifted to isolation ward of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Officials said that the dental technician of the Takhtbhai Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Burhanuddin, was suffering from severe cough and fever for the last several days. Later his swabs were taken for coronavirus test and the result confirmed that he was a Covid-19 positive patient. Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Takhtbhai, Medical Superintendent Dr Kachkol later shifted the patient to MMC isolation ward. The health authorities also taken swabs of the family members of Burhanuddin for coronavirus test and sprayed disinfectants in his home and the hospital where he worked.