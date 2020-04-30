Upper Dir records first Covid-19 death

DIR: The first death occurred in Upper Dir due to Covid-19 when a 70-year-old patient died from coronavirus-related complications.

The man died at Talaash area in Lower Dir district as he was being shifted to a hospital in Swat in a critical condition.

Dr Nazar Muhammad, the focal person of the district Health Department and deputy district health officer, confirmed the death of the patient identified as Sharifullah, a resident of Jatkol area of Sheringal tehsil. Sources in the Health Department said that the patient had been taken to the District Headquarters Hospital three days ago after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He was being taken to a hospital in Swat after his condition became critical. However, he expired on the way to Swat at Talaash area in Lower Dir. A total of 92 patients of coronavirus have been reported in Upper Dir district so far. About 48 patients have recovered and 41 patients were still fighting the virus in various isolation centres.