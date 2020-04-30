Two killed over land dispute in Tirah

BARA: Two people were killed when two groups clashed on a land dispute between Orakzai and Afridi tribes in Tirah valley.

Sources said the two tribes from Orakzai and Khyber districts had been on bad terms over ownership of a piece of land for the last many years.

The slain, Ibrahim Khan and Ali Amin, belonged to the Khyber district.

Soon after the incident, the police personnel of Orakzai and Khyber districts reached the sport to control the situation.