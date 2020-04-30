close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

Two killed over land dispute in Tirah

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

BARA: Two people were killed when two groups clashed on a land dispute between Orakzai and Afridi tribes in Tirah valley.

Sources said the two tribes from Orakzai and Khyber districts had been on bad terms over ownership of a piece of land for the last many years.

The slain, Ibrahim Khan and Ali Amin, belonged to the Khyber district.

Soon after the incident, the police personnel of Orakzai and Khyber districts reached the sport to control the situation.

Latest News

More From Peshawar