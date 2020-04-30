MNA says work on uplift schemes to start after Eid

MANSEHRA: Federal Parliamentary Secretary MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan has said that construction work on development projects approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently would be started after Eidul Fitr.

“The government has allowed construction companies to complete their fresh and ongoing projects despite lockdown in order to provide better services to people,” Saleh told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said the prime minister has sanctioned tourism and other projects worth over Rs3 billion recently.

The legislator said that because of ongoing lockdown, construction work at development schemes and even mega projects were affected.

The parliamentary secretary said that Balakot-Naran section of the strategically important Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was destroyed because of the ongoing work on Suki Kanari hydropower project.

“Once this road is re-carpeted, the tourism industry, which is the backbone of the Kaghan valley, would flourish further,” he added.