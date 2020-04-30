Radio stations in merged districts soon: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir said that the government was taking measures to launch radio stations in the merged districts.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister has approved a grant of Rs2 million for each press club in the newly merged districts,” he said in a meeting with regional information officers here at Civil Secretariat.

He directed the regional information officers to make the performance of their Regional Information Department more efficient and modernise the department.

Ajmal Wazir said that radio stations in all merged districts were being established, adding that Bajaur radio station will be inaugurated soon.

He said that a radio station was the most effective means of providing information at the grassroots.

Ajmal Wazir lauded the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat in providing awareness on the coronavirus epidemic and providing timely medical advice to the people at their doorsteps.