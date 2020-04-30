Recruitment in Nowshera medical institutions banned

NOWSHERA: Taking notice of allegedcorruption and favouritism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health TaimurSaleemJhagra has banned recruitment in Qazi Medical Complex (QMC) and Nowshera Medical College (NMC) and ordered probe into irregularities and misuse of funds in both the institutions.

Also, the provincial government suspended all executive powers of QMC administration and dean of NMC till further orders.

The decision was taken at a meeting held with Health Minister TaimurSaleemJhagra in the chair. Secretary Health and other high-ups of the health department attended the meeting.

The participants took serious notice of the irregularities, corruption andfavouritism in the recruitment process in QMC and NMC.

Following the meeting, an official letter number SO(MTI/AB/2020) was sent to the administration of QMC and NMC dean, levelling serious allegations against them, including poor management, nepotism, corruption and misuse of funds and irregularities in the recruitment of employees in the two entities.

The provincial government imposed ban on all kinds of recruitments, transfers, promotions and utilisation of funds till further orders in both the NMC and QMC.

The government also banned recruitment of class-IV, doctors, paramedics, and ministerial staff at the QMC.

The QMC administration has also been directed through the letter that implementation of the directives must be ensured within 24 hours.

It may be mentioned that the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) QMC had recently held a meeting in which important decisions pertaining to (mis)use of funds, illegal promotions and recruitments were approved.

The provincial government took strong notice of the issue and constituted a high-level committee to probe the irregularities.

The committee would probe recruitment of all contract and permanent employees, funds of the hospital and medical college, tuition fees and donations received to-date and present a detailed report to the provincial government.