close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

Residents demand OPD in Karak hospital

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

KARAK: Residents of Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil have demanded the reopening of the Out-Patient Department (OPD) at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The demand was made by the members of civil society including Shamsherullah, Akbar Zaman, Kashif Masood and others while talking to media persons here on Wednesday.

They lamented that despite court and government directives, the OPD of the hospital remained closed.

The activists claimed that on a daily basis, patients used to visit the hospital but the management was not entertaining them for the reasons best known to them.

They said they know the danger of the Covid-19, but the management of the hospital should also treat other diseases while observing SOPs for coronavirus.

Latest News

More From Peshawar