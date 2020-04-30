Individuals, groups provide ration to thousands of families in KP

PESHAWAR: As thousands of families are in desperate need of financial support after losing jobs or suffering losses in businesses due to the lockdown necessitated by coronavirus, a number of individuals and organizations are busy providing food items to these households during the holy month of Ramazan.

Many who used to arrange dastarkhwan on roadsides to feed people during every Ramazan have also arranged packs of food items including rice, pulses, sugar, oil, etc to provide it to the deserving families in their homes this year. Tens of thousands of families, especially those belonging to the white collar, have been suffering due to the recent lockdown. Many families have been struggling to run their kitchen during Ramazan after losing jobs or suffering losses in their small businesses. “I spent all that I had saved in the last few years on feeding my family since losing my job in a private company. I even worked as truck driver for a couple of months but lost that job too due to the recent situation since there is no transport on road and the owner don’t pay you from his pocket,” said Arshad Khan, who belongs to a respectable middle class family of suburban Peshawar.

He informed that someone in his neighbourhood the other day delivered food ration at his home after knowing about the dire financial condition of his family. “It is not easy to accept such support in our society for someone from a white collar family but you don’t have any option when in trouble,” he argued. There are a number of families who have been in real need of financial assistance after losing their means of livelihood but they cannot beg like the professional beggars who are everywhere nowadays. “A cousin of mine sent some money asking me to provide food items to the needy in our extended family and in our village. We never in the past even thought they would need help but this is happening right now. We provided them food items keeping in view their self-respect,” remarked another local requesting only to be mentioned as Ali. Police officers in Bannu and many other districts have arranged ration from their pockets to help the deserving families, especially those who cannot beg. “Our men just knock the door and leave the bag at the doorstep so the families don’t feel it. This is what we all should do in these troubled times to help these families while taking care of their self-respect,” the district police officer Bannu Yasir Afridi said in a chat with The News.

He added that so far 300 families have been provided food packs each having rations for about a month in different parts of Bannu. A group of volunteers from Kohat have collected donations to distribute food among the families who are in need.

“We have formed a group of volunteers who collect donations from the well-off people and distribute ration among the poor families. We have so far distributed ration among over 6,000 families in Kohat,” said lawyer KhurramZeeshan from Kohat. He added that the transgender people were also provided food at their doorstep. Young men from Peshawar and other districts are also busy collecting donations and distributing food rations to the needy families. The AKF and other organizations have provided rations to thousands of families in KP and rest of the country. The Al-Khidmat is providing food to the families in the streets that were locked down after Çovid-19 positive cases were reported from there.According to Noorul Wahid Jadoon, a spokesman of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, they have been providing food to the people in locked down areas as well as members of the transgender community and other deserving families. He said food was also provided to stray dogs and other animals that couldn’t get food after closure of the markets.