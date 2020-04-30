Jailed JUI-F leader refuses to get tested for Covid-19

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah’s son Hafiz Hussain Kifayat said on Wednesday that his father had refused to be tested for Covid-19 fearing for his life at the district jail in Mansehra.

“My father is behind bars under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order since April 14, but the district administration didn’t screen him for Covid-19. Now when the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench is going to take up his bail plea, a team of the district administration arrived at the jail to take his swab but my father refused to be tested for pandemic fearing threat to his life,” Mr Kifayt told reporters here on Wednesday.

The PHC Abbottabad circuit bench couldn’t take up bail petition of JUI-F leader because of the sudden death of Mansehra District Bar Association’s former president Naseem Khan Swati on Wednesday and fixed May 5, 2020 for next hearing.

Flanked by a group of clerics, Kifayat said that his family feared threat to Mufti Kifayatullah’s life. He claimed his father was put into jail on trumped-up charges.

“My father refused to be tested for Covid-19 and if district administration forced him to be screened for it, we would protest against it,” he said. Kifayt said the district administration would be responsibility if anything happened to his father.