Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: Like other parts of the country, the media workers of Jang Group continued the protest outside their offices here on Wednesday against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands urged the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Aziz Malik, Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar, said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested in a 34-year old property case to silence the media group.

He said the government was trying to pressure the Jang Media Group into silence and stifle the media outlets.

Malik said the government wanted to suppress voice of the independent press by arresting Mir Shakil, but the rulers would not be succeeded in their nefarious designs.

He said the government would not be able muzzle the press and prevent the journalists from speaking the truth.

The Jang resident editor maintained that the journalist community would continue the protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.