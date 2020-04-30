Oman urges firms to speed up replacing foreigners with citizens

MUSCAT: Oman has ordered state-owned companies to accelerate the process of replacing foreign staff with Omani nationals, especially in senior positions, to create more jobs for its citizens. The finance ministry gave public sector companies until July 2021 to draw up timetables to appoint Omanis in the place of foreign staff, including in managerial positions. The ministry said large numbers of expatriates still occupied managerial posts in state-run firms. Foreigners make up more than 40 percent of Oman´s population of 4.6 million, and have played a major role in the Gulf state´s development for several decades. Around 25 million foreign nationals, mostly Asians, live and work in the Arab monarchies of the Gulf.