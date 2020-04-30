Spain daily toll slightly up with 325 new virus deaths

MADRID: Another 325 people died of COVID-19 in Spain in a slight increase in the daily figure, pushing the overall toll past 24,000, the government said Wednesday. Despite the rise from Tuesday´s figure of 301, it was the sixth consecutive day that the number has been below 400 in Spain, which has now lost 24,275 lives as a result of the coronavirus.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus rose by 6,399 over the past 24 hours in what was a record daily high since the start of the epidemic, raising the overall number to 108,947. Spain has suffered the third-highest death rate in the world after the United States and Italy, but experts believe the epidemic peaked on April 2 when 950 people died over 24 hours. Since then, the toll has been gradually dropping, and at the weekend, the government moved to ease one of the world´s tightest lockdowns, allowing children out for an hour a day for the first time in six weeks. Further easing measures are expected on May 2 when the rest of the population will be allowed to go for a walk or exercise alone, with the government unveiling a four-phase plan to transition out of lockdown by the end of June.