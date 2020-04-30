close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
N
Newsdesk
April 30, 2020

Guinea-Bissau PM, 3 ministers test positive for Covid-19

World

N
Newsdesk
April 30, 2020

BISSAU” Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam has tested positive for the novel coronavirus alongside three members of his cabinet, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Nabiam, Interior Minister Botche Cande and two other ministers were diagnosed on Tuesday and have been quarantined at a hotel in the capital Bissau, Health Minister Antonio Deuna told journalists. He did not provide details of the officials’ condition or treatment, but warned the country’s rate of infection could rise. The West African nation has so far confirmed more than 70 cases and one death - a senior police commissioner.

Latest News

More From World