EU launches judicial freedom case against Poland

BRUSSELS: The EU on Wednesday launched a new legal challenge against reforms in Poland that Brussels says threaten judicial independence. The move is the latest round in a long-running tussle between the European Commission — the bloc’s executive — and right-wing governments in Eastern Europe it accuses of undermining fundamental EU values. Wednesday’s case is the fourth lodged by commission against Warsaw since the conservative government there began seeking new oversight over judges’ work and careers. Some of the reforms have been already been softened or rolled back, but the Polish government is pushing ahead with new disciplinary rules opposed by Brussels. A commission statement said the latest “infringement procedure” was “designed to safeguard the independence of judges in Poland” against “political control”. It was announced by Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova, who travelled to Poland in January to raise concerns with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government. “Member states can reform their judiciary, but they have to do it without breaching the EU treaties,” she told reporters during a Brussels video briefing. “There are clear risks that the provisions regarding the disciplinary regime against judges can be used for political control of the content of judicial decisions, among others. “This is a European issue, because Polish courts apply European law. Judges from other countries must trust that Polish judges act independently. “This mutual trust is the foundation of our single market,” she warned, giving Warsaw two months to respond to an action that “can not have come as a surprise”.