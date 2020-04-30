close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
AFP
April 30, 2020

Singapore launches drone delivery service

World

AFP
April 30, 2020

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first drone delivery service has begun by taking vitamins to a ship, with its operator saying Wednesday the devices are crucial in reducing human contact during the coronavirus pandemic. The use of drones is part of the city-state’s drive to embrace technological innovation, as well as an effort to tackle a manpower shortage in a country of just 5.7 million. The drone delivered twokilograms (4.4 pounds) of vitamins to the ship owned by Eastern Pacific Shipping, its first payingcustomer, said F-drones, the company behind the service. The flight on April 19 lasted seven minutes and was over a distance of 2.7 kilometres (1.7 miles), it said.

