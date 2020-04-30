Singapore launches drone delivery service

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first drone delivery service has begun by taking vitamins to a ship, with its operator saying Wednesday the devices are crucial in reducing human contact during the coronavirus pandemic. The use of drones is part of the city-state’s drive to embrace technological innovation, as well as an effort to tackle a manpower shortage in a country of just 5.7 million. The drone delivered twokilograms (4.4 pounds) of vitamins to the ship owned by Eastern Pacific Shipping, its first payingcustomer, said F-drones, the company behind the service. The flight on April 19 lasted seven minutes and was over a distance of 2.7 kilometres (1.7 miles), it said.