Covid, Corona and Lockdown: the newborns named after a pandemic

MANILA: First there was Corona Kumar, then Covid Marie: parents have taken to naming newborns after the coronavirus, apparently unperturbed by the prospect of their children being forever associated with a deadly pandemic. When Colline Tabesa gave birth to a healthy baby girl in the central Philippine city of Bacolod on April 13, she and the father John Tupas decided to mark the occasion with a show of gratitude. “This COVID-19 has caused great suffering around the world,” said 23-year-old Tupas, expressing relief after the uneventful delivery. “I wanted her name to remind us that COVID did not only bring us suffering. Despite all of this, a blessing came to us,” he added. And so, Covid Marie it was. Weeks earlier, two mothers in southeastern India had had similar ideas, apparently encouraged by a doctor in the hospital where their babies were delivered. One was called Corona Kumar and the other Corona Kumari.