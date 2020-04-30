close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 30, 2020

UK plans mass singalong for locked-down VE Day

World

AFP
April 30, 2020

LONDON: Britons will be urged to join a national singalong from their doorsteps and hold 1940s-style tea parties to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, under a coronavirus-appropriate programme unveiled Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth II will make a televised address to the nation on May 8 to mark the day the Nazis surrendered, bringing an end to World War II in Europe. It will be followed by a national rendition of Vera Lynn’s wartime classic “We’ll Meet Again”, in which the government said “the public will be encouraged to open their doors and join in”. The original plans for street parties and veterans parades fell foul of stay-at-home orders imposed across Britain last month to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

More From World