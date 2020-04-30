Sierra Leone prison riot breaksout after virus infection

FREETOWN: Prisoners in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown rioted early on Wednesday, killing one guard and setting their jail ablaze, an official said. “This morning we saw fire billowing from inside the prison and loud noise from inmates shouting for help,” said Cecil Cole Showers, a spokesperson for Freetown’s Pademba Road Prison. A guard was killed and dozens of inmates and guards were injured, he said. A resident near the prison also told AFP that gunshots had been fired. By late morning on Wednesday, security forces had been deployed around the prison and residents in the area ordered to stay indoors.