PCB adviser initiates legal action against Shoaib Akhtar

By News Desk

LAHORE: The legal adviser of Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against former speed king Shoaib Akhtar over his “poor choice of words while publicly commenting on the PCB’s legal department and its legal adviser”.

Expressing disappointment over Akhtar’s public comments, a spokesman for the PCB said: “The language, used by Shoaib Akhtar, was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society”.

He added: “The PCB’s legal adviser, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights.”

According to Geo News, the former fast bowler launched an incredible tirade against the PCB and its legal adviser in the aftermath of the Umar Akmal ban, accusing them of giving cover to corrupt cricketers of their choice but feeding other out-of-favours ones to the lions — a practice, he said, has helped the menace of match-fixing entrench itself in the system.

He said corrupt elements will remain in the system until it is criminalised thorough the parliament and the treatment of guilty cricketers was taken out of the board’s hands.

Akhtar also ripped apart PCB’s legal adviser Taffazul Rizvi, whom he described as an “inept person” for being hard on Akmal but not being able to “read a basic contract”.

“The PCB’s legal department is rotten to the core. Tafazzul Rizvi in particular is one such individual. He has deep connections and has been with the board for 10-15 years,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel. “Umar Akmal can be banned for not reporting an approach but the legal department could not see that the PCB itself was making agreements that allowed a third party to make PSL matches available for gambling,” Akhtar roared.

“The legal department did not spot that. When betting is illegal here then how come PSL matches were gambled on?”