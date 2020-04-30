Reopen parliament?

As the lockdown continues in a limited capacity, questions are being raised over the role of parliament and how business must resume in the days ahead. Parliamentarians from across party lines have been seen working to provide relief in their constituencies but, as many observers have rightly pointed out, all other essential organs of the state continue to function while the assemblies stay shut. There is no doubt that parliament must also start functioning in some shape or form. The practical considerations are not altogether insurmountable, given all representatives would have to come to Islamabad for an in-person session anyway.

They do not have to physically attend the session in the assemblies – video links for homes and offices in Islamabad would overcome this issue. This can only happen after hurdles such as implementing safe practices and finding a way around quorum numbers have been surmounted. Even so, no amount of safety standards will completely eliminate and given that calls for a re-opening are gaining traction, the significance of holding a parliament session is only dictated by the value the representatives derive from these meetings. There are associated risks with going back to work in the midst of this pandemic. If the parliamentarians insist that it is important to do so, let us hope they make it worth their while.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore