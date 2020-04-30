Relief for the poor

There have been two welcome developments to provide relief to the poor in the country. First, the federal government has announced an aid package for the jobless; and second, the Sindh government has approved the Covid-19 Relief Ordinance 2020. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has cleared a relief package worth Rs50 billion for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and another worth Rs75 billion for daily wagers. In addition, the government has also promised to pay the power bills of small traders for the coming three months and by doing that, it is aiming to benefit 3.5 million people across the country. Most of those who will benefit from these power bill payments fall in the category of commercial and industrial connections. For daily wagers, the government has once again announced Rs12,000 and a portal is to be launched for the people to apply for this amount. Sindh government’s Covid-19 Relief Ordinance will ensure that the private sector will keep paying salaries to employees; and all private schools across the province will reduce their fees by 20 percent. The Sindh government has also allowed private businesses to function online from Mondays through Thursdays.

Both these developments are good and should be appreciated because ultimately it is the lower and lower middle classes that will be hit the hardest by the economic crisis resulting from this pandemic. However, the entire process of disbursements should be above board and as transparent as a possible. Especially, the amount allocated for SMEs is an important element of the federal package that the government must disburse with utmost care. It involves a fair and transparent selection of the SMEs that will benefit from the amounts given. The details needs to be worked out and shared with the public online, so that we know the magnitude of amounts going to various directions. There is nothing to keep secret here, to avoid the possibility of favouritism and nepotism that has become so rampant in our society. Similarly, a question arises about the wisdom of selecting only commercial and industrial power connections for bill payments. Small households of one or two room dwellings are more likely to be hit by power disconnections and should not be excluded from this scheme.

Regarding daily wagers, we have seen that the amount of Rs12,000 announced earlier was actually the BISP cumulative payments that were not paid for the previous months. This time around it must not be the pending payments but a new amount for the needy. Lastly, the launch of web portal for daily wagers is a mockery of the illiterate and the uninitiated who can hardly fill out an online form. This makes them further vulnerable to exploitation and fraud. There are multiple sets of data collected by not only BISP and Ehsaas, but also with NADRA which keeps an entire family tree of each individual with their addresses, education, employment status, and even phone numbers. The present government seems to be obsessed with online registrations of various kinds and we don’t know what happens to all the data collected for multifarious purposes. There must be a simpler – or smart, as the government loves to call everything it does – way of doing things. Coming to the Sindh government, it needs to clarify how the provincial managers will help the private sector ensure payment to their employees. The same level of fairness and transparency that is expected of the federal government should also be anticipated at the provincial level. The 20 percent reduction in school fees must be enforced not at the cost of teachers' salaries but from the school owners’ accounts. Some big schools have already found roundabout ways to circumvent the orders by charging amounts under different heads. This practice needs to be checked. In short, both the federal and provincial governments need to tread carefully, maintaining as much information possible in the public domain.