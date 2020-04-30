Polio mustn’t be ignored, Imran and Gates agree in telephone call

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has told Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, that Pakistan is making all out efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic with a robust and coordinated response, as the two sides also agreed that routine immunisation programmes for children, especially polio vaccination could not be ignored, besides enhancing the capacity of the National Institute of Health.

During the telephonic conversation held on Tuesday, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the support provided by the Gates Foundation and other international partners during the unprecedented crisis, and emphasised the continued urgency of the situation, a statement issued by the PM Media Office said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Pakistan was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown.

He underlined that the government had put together a $8 billion package to support the affected people and businesses, adding the steps taken by the government had helped in containing the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Bill Gates mentioned how Covid-19 was a threat across the world. He commended Pakistan’s efforts in protecting the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

Prime Minister Khan and Bill Gates also discussed their shared priority of polio eradication. They discussed the important role that Pakistan’s polio staff and infrastructure were playing in the fight against Covid-19.