Virus outbreak prompts surge in trust, wills writing

LONDON: Covid-19 has caused an economic and health crisis throughout the world but estimates suggest that will writing and trusts formations have surged in a post-coronavirus reality as people feel insecure about their children and therefore decide to transfer their properties to secure the future of their children in case of any fatality.

Tehsin Aslam, an expert on wills and trusts, spoke exclusively to The News and discussed how an increasing number of people wanted to sort out their financial affairs now even if they might have been complacent before.

“I have been working in this industry for 20 years and have never experienced such a panic to write wills and do estate planning as soon as possible. Because of Covid-19, we are all at a stage where we know someone who has died and did not have a will.” Aslam explained that without proper estate planning, up to 40 per cent of the estate could be deducted in inheritance taxes while it could take years before the descendants receive their share of the estate.

She said: “Just writing a basic will is not enough to protect the estate from inheritance tax, a future divorce, care home fees or from bankruptcy. The only way to make sure your hard-earned money goes to your loved ones is by setting up relevant trust structures.”

The number of people without a will in the UK is at an all-time high and it means over 31 million now run the risk of dying intestate and having their estate distributed solely according to intestacy law which may not reflect their wishes, she said.

She said that in normal times, people have not been taking will writing seriously. On average 70 per cent of the UK population do not have even a basic will in place, therefore they will not have sorted out their financial affairs. “This results in firstly, the estate having to go through probate, which means the loved ones cannot have access to the assets, therefore, in most cases suffering financial hardship for six months to a few years,” she added.

Aslam said that without a proper will, probate, which is the legal administration of the estate has to be done when someone dies. This means that loved ones cannot have access to the money until any inheritance tax due is paid, only then the probate process is complete and assets are released to the beneficiaries.

She said over the past 20 years that she has been in the will-writing and estate-planning industry, she has been trying her best to raise awareness amongst the South Asian communities about the importance of putting their financial affairs in order and the consequences of not doing so. But still, she said, there are many high wealth families who do not even have a basic will in place.

She said: “It is true that due to the coronavirus, internet search for will writing went up by 76 per cent. More and more people want to sort out their financial affairs now, where as they were complacent before, thinking they have the rest of their lives to sort it out. I hope that this will encourage our communities to sort out their affairs as soon as possible.”

She advised that the only way to guarantee that one’s hard-earned money goes to loved ones is by setting up trust structures. “There are many different types of trusts to protect the estate and save inheritance tax.”

Throughout the world, coronavirus has deeply impacted the behaviours of populations with states enforcing lockdowns to combat the spread of the virus. With global deaths crossing 200,000 many people are considering writing their wills after experiencing the deaths of their loved ones.