Budget to ease corona impact on common man, economy: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: The federal budget 2020-21, to be announced in the first week of June, would focus on mitigating people’s sufferings through different measures, including creation of job opportunities, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said.

The budget would be formulated considering the impact of Covid-19 on the people and businessmen, he said during a private TV programme. He hoped the budget would meet people’s expectations.

“This is the “corona-budget”, so we would like to mitigate the sufferings of our people and give them a hope, provide them cash, food and recreate employment opportunities for them,” he said. In the past, he said, austerity measures were placed as dominant feature of the budget, adding it was still needed that expenditures were made in a way that prevent waste of public money.

Dr Shaikh said the government money would be spent in a way that the troubles of people suffering from coronavirus could be mitigated. He said it was a big economic principle that through government expenditures money goes in the hands of people who generate economic activities and create jobs, which helps in tackling recession.

He said the budget for the upcoming fiscal year would also feature balanced tax collection approach. The government would adopt a strategy for the documentation of economy, however, it would not be so strict that it hurt the businesses. He said the government would try its best to enhance taxes at a reasonable rate to help in the growth of economy.

Dr Shaikh said policies would be introduced, in consultation with provinces, to improve agriculture productivity, promote industry and exports. However, the private sector had to play a big role, as the government could only make policies and provide business-conducive environment for them, or give some subsidies from its limited resources. “The real players are the businessmen, investors, exporters, workers and farmers.”

The adviser said the country had to focus on enhancing business relations with other countries as no country in the current era could progress on its own.

He also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports and also giving incentives to the expatriate Pakistanis to invest in their homeland and open their business here.

Stressing the need for striking a balance between health and economic activities, he said the government had to protect people from Covid-19’s effects and at the same time it had to save the country’s economy.