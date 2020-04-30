‘Life of Pi’ actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Life of Pi” and “The Amazing Spider-Man”, has died aged 53, his publicist said on Wednesday.

The Bollywood star, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week with a colon infection. Funeral rites for the actor were carried out at a graveyard in Mumbai, with only immediate family allowed to attend in keeping with India’s strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Born in Rajasthan on January 7, 1967, Khan discovered an early passion for acting and studied at the elite National School of Drama. By the time British director Asif Kapadia cast him as a mercenary in “The Warrior”, he was ready to quit acting, frustrated over the direction of his career. The 2001 film racked up awards and won Khan praise — including in India, where a new generation of directors was eager to experiment with fresh storylines.

But his life took a tragic turn in 2018 when he was diagnosed with cancer. Khan took a sabbatical to seek treatment in London — accompanied by his family — before returning to play a middle-aged father in “Angrezi Medium”, his final film and a follow-up to the 2017 hit “Hindi Medium”.

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror newspaper in March 2020, he described life after the diagnosis as “a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one”. “Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot,” he said.