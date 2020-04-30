close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

Fraud accused’s remand extended

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday extended 15-day judicial remand of three accused in the AG office Rs280 million fraud case. The court has extended judicial remand of Waqar Shah, Tahir Shah and Accountant General Office's Senior Auditor Azam Nawaz. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accused persons in connivance with each other embezzled Rs280 million from the Agriculture Department funds.

