PU online competitions

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Directorate of Students Affairs has announced All Pakistan Online Poetry and Essay Competitions in which all Pakistanis can participate. In a press statement, the PU spokesman said in order to engage people in positive activities at home due to lockdown, various departments of the university have launched online competitions to provide a platform for mental well-being and good physical health of the people.
In this regard, PU Directorate of Students Affairs, besides country-wide Qira’at and Na’at competitions, has announced poetry and essay-writing competitions as well. He said there were two age-wise categories of the participants i.e. less than 25 years and above 25 years. He said that cash prizes of Rs15,000, Rs10,000 and Rs5,000 would be awarded to the winners.