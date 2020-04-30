Experts’ group formed over Covid-19 impact

LAHORE:The Punjab government has constituted a working group of epidemiologists, public health specialists, applied economists, statisticians, public policy specialists to advise the government on health and economic impacts of Covid-19 through data modelling and predictive analysis regarding smart test sampling and allied matters.

Minister of Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, the convener of the working group, said that the group has international experts from Yale Institute of Global Health, Centre of International Development Harvard, London School of Economics, Universities of George Town and Washington, CERP and Mahbubul Haq Centre to support the government for evidence-based policy making.

He added, “In the recently launched RISE Framework health is one of the main pillars, and data, evidence and international expertise will help us fight this disease effectively as well as prepare our systems better for pandemics and disasters. The government will work towards an intelligent strategy to open up a few economic sectors and the smart contact tracing will help us quickly identify industries and economic sectors that are safe to operate.” He said this will be a carefully crafted approach so that the risk of infections is reduced and economic sectors are able to operate with certain SOPs on health, social distancing and behaviour change.