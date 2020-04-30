PCP generates $626,000 for supply of free ration to 25,000 families

LAHORE:Leading from front and setting a worth-emulating example to help deserving countrymen during coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) has generated US$ 626,000 through the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo Foundation and S&P Global Foundation to provide ration packages comprising food supplies to the needy people in 30 districts across four provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwah, Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh.

In collaboration with its strategic partner Give2Asia, PCP has effectively engaged donors to support the communities impacted by the global pandemic through its network of certified non- profit organizations to help the less fortunate people of Pakistan.

The ration packages comprising basic grocery items such as lentils, ghee, flour, oil, sugar and tea along with medical supplies would be distributed by PCP-certified organization namely Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Peoples’ Primary Healthcare Initiative and Orange Tree Foundation, Association for Gender Awareness & Human Empowerment (AGAHE), Network of Organizations Working with People with Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP) and Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust (LRBT), Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) and Akhuwat Foundation for over 25,000 households in all the four provinces. SKMT will use grant for the more tests of Covid -19 and purchase of protective gear for its doctors.

The funds to these organizations would be channelized through Giv2Asia- the US-based organization- authorized to legally facilitating funds and grants for PCP-certified non-profits in Pakistan. “In such difficult times when NPOs need funding to help communities in distress due to the pandemic, PCP’s certification acts as a seal of good governance providing added assurance to the grant-makers on credibility and transparency of its certified organizations.” ***