‘Police ensure implementation of precautionary measures’

LAHORE:DIG Operation Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has said that the Lahore police are protecting the citizens from coronavirus and controlling crime in the city.

Lahore police are implementing its comprehensive security plan to protect citizens, Masajid, Imambargahs and other religious places. Lahore police in coordination with District Government, Masajid and Imambargah Committees and their administration have ensured complete implementation of 20-point agenda/directions of the government to follow SOPs of social distancing and precautionary measures for the citizens at mosques.

Special enforcement teams have been constituted to ensure implementation of 20-point directions of the government during prayer hours. The DIG paid visit of Jamia Masjid Zill-e-Nabi, Jamia Masjid Dar-ur-Rehmat Islampura, Jamia Masjid Mubarik Gulshan-e-Ravi, Jamia Masjid Azizia Naeemia Lower Mall and other mosques of the city to review the security arrangements. SPs, DSPs, SHOs and other officers were present.

He directed the police officers and officials to ensure foolproof security. Moreover, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said more than 2 lac, 3 thousand citizens have been checked at pickets so far and inquired the reasons for their movement in the city whereas more than 01 lac 92 thousand 350 people have been issued warning, requesting them to contain their unnecessary movement and go homes and stay safe.

More than 4,385 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were release afterwards taking warranty bonds from them as not to move again in city other than in emergency situation. As many as 01 lac 80 thousands 701 vehicles including 10,2280 motorcycles, 26,602 rickshaws, 5,242 taxis, 37,136 cars and 9441 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement. As many as 7,277 vehicles have been impounded in different police stations involved in violations. He said 21, 22 FIRs have been registered against people involved in different violations during partial lockdown in the city.

400 cops promoted: Around 400 head constables of Lahore police have been promoted to the rank of ASI. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said timely promotion was the basic right of every cop. It will also help improving performance of the force. CCPO said cops should work for the welfare of citizens.