Yasir Humayun returns home from USA, quarantines himself

LAHORE :Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun who had been stranded in California, US, since March 23 because of suspension of flight operations has returned to Pakistan safely. A spokesperson for the minister said, Raja Yasir Humayun was in the US for Invest Pakistan Conference along with Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on March 13. He was supposed to be on return flight scheduled for March 23 but the same was cancelled because of suspension of flight operations. Fawad Chaudhry had returned on March 22.

The spokesperson said Raja Yasir Humayun had his Covid-19 test in the US which was negative and despite this he had quarantined himself in a local hotel in Lahore and would resume duties only after another Covid-19 test once his quarantine period is complete. Meanwhile, Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas in a social media post on Wednesday announced that he had been tested negative for Covid-19 test.