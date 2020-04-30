Teaching interns demand extension in contracts

LAHORE:A number of College Teaching Interns (CTIs) in different parts of the province on Wednesday demanded the chief minister grant extension in their contracts in the wake of ongoing lockdown because of Covid-19 pandemic. The CTIs maintained that contracts of most of them were expiring by the end of April and in the wake of slow economic activities because of lockdown, they would be hit hard financially if their contracts were not renewed. There are around 5,000 CTIs serving across the province. While most of them would be completing their 6-month stipend-based contracts by the end of April. The contracts of some of these would expire by the end of May 2020. A senior official of Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab while reacting to the demand by some CTIs regarding extension in their contracts termed the same unjustified, saying they were hired against a monthly stipend for one academic session and the practice had been in place for several years now. Requesting anonymity, he further said all these CTIs were awarded monthly stipends despite closure of colleges since March 13.