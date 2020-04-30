Sirajul Haq warns against Indian plan to alter demography of Held Kashmir

LAHORE:Jamaat Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned the world against an Indian plan to alter demography of Muslim majority state of Kashmir by settling over one million retired Indian army men, majority of them supporters of Hindi fanatic RSS, in Held Kashmir.

So far over three hundred thousand of them already issued domiciles of Kashmir, he said while talking to President Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan on phone here Wednesday. He urged the world, especially the governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to take immediate notice and raise voice on all global forums to prevent Indian nefarious designs against the Kashmiri Muslims and avert another wave of Muslim genocide in the valley.

Sirajul Haq said Kashmir was a matter of life and death for Pakistan, as father of the nation Quaid Azam had called it jugular vein of Pakistan. Jamaat Islami, he said, had always backed Kashmiris freedom struggle in the past and would continue in future as well. Sirajul Haq praised the Arab countries for raising their voice against Indian government’s atrocities on innocent Muslims, especially the Kashmiris, and hoped that Arab countries could take practical measures to prevent India from committing genocide and victimisation against Muslim minority. While expressing gratitude to Arab governments and people for extending the support to persecuted Muslim brethren in India, Sirajul Haq said Muslims of the sub-continent had high hopes with Arab countries to raise Kashmir issue in OIC and UN to ensure they get the right to self determination guaranteed by UN resolutions.

Sardar Masood said BJP government was using coronavirus as a weapon against Kashmiri Muslims and thousands of youth had been abducted from their homes in the garb of coronavirus prevention and kept missing. He cited a UN report which said over 13,000 Muslim youth were abducted from Kashmir and kept in different jails in India without any charge, and subjected to brutal torture. Sardar Masood said India had been unleashing genocide of Kashmiri Muslims to reduce the proportion of Muslim population and settle more Hindus in the valley to make it a Hindu majority state.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the leadership of Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) and its central executive body will hold a tele-conference meeting on May 3 to discuss the issues of excesses by government machinery in enforcing lockdown, restriction of congregational and Traveeh at mosques, and relief activities for the deserving people. Taking to the media on Wednesday, Liaqat Baloch said MYC leadership will also evolve a future line of action on the prevailing issues. He said prevention and protective care was the best solution to avert the corona virus epidemic.