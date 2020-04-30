Hot weather forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was recorded in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is affecting central and upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rain thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in various cities, including Saidu Sharif and Malam Jabba 04mm each, Parachinar and Bannu 03mm each, Peshawar (city 01, A/P 03), Dir 02mm, Kalam 02mm, Joharabad 06mm, Bhakhar 02mm, Zhob 05mm and Muzaffarabad 07mm. In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded as 36.4°C and minimum was 20.6°C.